Elsa
By Rodney Harris, CBS46 Meteorologist

Elsa is the first hurricane to develop this season in the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center issued a special advisory around 8 a.m. Friday to upgrade the storm due to a sustained wind of 75 mph.

Tropical storms are upgraded to hurricanes once maximum winds reach 74 mph.

Forecast track

Elsa is expected to track westward into the Caribbean through the weekend and eventually head toward the Florida coast early next week.

Elsa may impact our weather in north Georgia by the middle to end of next week, although it's too soon to tell at this point.

Forecast for Elsa

Fifth storm of season

Elsa was named Thursday morning, becoming the fifth named-storm of what's expected to be an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.

2021 Hurricane Season
2021 Storm names

