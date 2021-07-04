Elsa will cross Cuba Sunday night into Monday as a tropical storm. It will then head for Florida and have an impact in the Sunshine State in the midweek.
Forecast track
After Elsa moves through Florida, it will likely weaken to a tropical depression and pass through South Georgia or just off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean. The current projected track is likely far enough away that there would be little to no direct impact from the storm in north Georgia. The front that is steering Elsa to the east will bring scattered storms in the midweek as the storm moves by on Wednesday into Thursday.
Fifth storm of season
Elsa was named Thursday morning, becoming the fifth named-storm of what's expected to be an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.
