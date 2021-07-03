Elsa has been downgraded to a strong tropical storm as it continues to move swiftly west-northwest through the Caribbean. The storm will hit Cuba on Sunday.
Forecast track
Elsa will cross Cuba and likely have an impact in Florida early next week. It's unclear if the storm's center will go west or east of Florida, or possibly move inland in south Florida.
The storm may have an impact in north Georgia in the middle of next week, but it's more likely that the worst weather will stay close to the Atlantic Seaboard.
Fifth storm of season
Elsa was named Thursday morning, becoming the fifth named-storm of what's expected to be an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.
