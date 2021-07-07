Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. in Taylor County, Florida -- about 65 miles northwest of Cedar Key -- with winds of 65 mph.
Forecast track
Elsa will turn northeast and move over southeast Georgia through Thursday morning before impacting the Carolinas at the end of the week.
An area of low pressure over the southeast U.S. is helping to turn Elsa northeast and away from metro Atlanta.
Southeast Georgia
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire coast of Georgia today as Elsa approaches.
Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Georgia coast later today, and will continue through early Thursday morning.
Metro Atlanta
The outer bands from Elsa will impact east Georgia, however, there will be no major impacts from Elsa in metro Atlanta.
We'll continue to see scattered rain due to moisture from Elsa and a separate area of low pressure moving toward Georgia from the west.
Fifth storm of season, first hurricane
Elsa started as a tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean on June 30. The depression was upgraded to Tropical Storm Elsa the next day, becoming the fifth named-storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Elsa also become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season on July 2, weakened to a tropical storm, and became a hurricane again west of Florida prior to making landfall as a tropical storm at landfall.
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic. The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
