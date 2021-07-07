Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday morning in Taylor County, Florida, about 65 miles northwest of Cedar Key, Florida with winds of 65 mph.
Forecast track
After landfall today, Elsa will turn northeast and move over southeast Georgia through Thursday morning before impacting the Carolinas at the end of the week.
Southeast Georgia
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire coast of Georgia today as Elsa approaches.
Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Georgia coast later today, and will continue through early Thursday morning.
Metro Atlanta
The outer bands from Elsa will impact east Georgia, however, there will be no major impacts from Elsa in metro Atlanta.
We'll continue to see scattered rain due to moisture from Elsa and a separate area of low pressure moving toward Georgia from the west.
Fifth storm of season
Elsa was named Thursday morning, becoming the fifth named-storm of what's expected to be an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.
After becoming the first hurricane of the season on Friday, Elsa weakened back to a tropical storm over the weekend.
