Tropical Storm Elsa will pass over Cuba today and approach Florida Tuesday. Tropical storm watches and warnings are currently in effect for the west coast of Florida.
Forecast track
After passing over Cuba today, Tropical Storm Elsa will move north along the west coast of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday.
A second landfall in Florida is expected Wednesday prior to Elsa tracking through southeast Georgia.
Metro Atlanta
While Elsa will impact the Georgia coast, the storm won't get close enough to metro Atlanta to have a major impact.
Rain chances in Atlanta will increase by mid-week due to an increase in moisture.
Fifth storm of season
Elsa was named Thursday morning, becoming the fifth named-storm of what's expected to be an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic.
After becoming the first hurricane of the season on Friday, Elsa weakened back to a tropical storm over the weekend.
