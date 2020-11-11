Hurricane Eta will make its fourth overall landfall -- and second for Florida -- on Thursday.
Eta's forecast
Eta was upgraded to a hurricane again Wednesday morning, but is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm north of Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.
Regardless of whether or not Eta is a hurricane or tropical storm at landfall, heavy rain and strong winds will continue for the west coast of Florida.
Eta will weaken as it tracks northeast through Florida Thursday.
Impact on metro Atlanta
Eta will remain southeast of north Georgia and there will be no direct impacts from the tropical cyclone in metro Atlanta.
However, moisture from Eta will combine with an approaching cold front to keep scattered rain in the forecast for Atlanta through Thursday morning.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
Fourth landfall
Eta has had a long history with a landfall in Central America, Cuba and the Florida Keys. The storm will make its fourth landfall along the west coast of Florida Thursday.
Active season
There has been 29 named storms this hurricane season, the most on record in the Atlantic. The 2005 season was previously the most active season with 28 named storms.
Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
