As severe weather continues to move across Georgia, dumping loads of rain, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for several counties.
Metro Atlanta has been battered by storms Friday morning but most of the severe weather is moving northeasterly out of the state.
Alerts
A flash flood warning is currently in effect for the following counties:
- Barrow
- DeKalb
- Gwinnett
- Newton
- Rockdale
- Walton
- Clayton
- Coweta
- Fayette
- Henry
- Pike
- Rockdale
- Spalding
Timeline
The storms will stick around for your morning commute in metro Atlanta, so make sure and plan for extra time to drive to work Friday morning.
While scattered showers will remain possible in the afternoon, the stronger storms will be out of metro Atlanta by lunch time.
What to expect
Most of metro Atlanta will see rain and lightning. However, the stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
