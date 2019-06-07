Showers and storms will continue to move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta throughout the day Sunday. The coverage of rain will be lower Sunday than Saturday with more breaks expected in the rain.
Alerts
A flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.
A flash flood watch means that heavy rain could occur in short periods of time that could lead to quick and dangerous flooding with little notice.
A watch means that flash flooding is possible. If a flash flood warning is issued for your area, avoid driving, as that means flooding is actually occurring or expected soon.
Severe weather
Mostly rain and lightning is expected Sunday. The threat of severe weather for metro Atlanta is low, and we are not currently under a severe weather risk.
Record rain Saturday
Almost 4 inches of rain fell in Atlanta just Saturday! Atlanta's 3.90 inches of rain Saturday was not only a record, but the most rain the city has seen in more than a year.
(MORE: Atlanta breaks rain record Saturday)
Rain to slowly end next week
The slow-moving upper-level low pressure responsible for several rounds of rain in metro Atlanta is finally moving through north Georgia.
As this weather system continues to move east of the region, rain chances won't completely go away, but will gradually decrease through the middle of the week with completely dry weather expected by the end of the week.
