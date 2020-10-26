Tropical Storm Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane and will bring rain to metro Atlanta this week.
Latest track
Zeta is expected to become the eleventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season prior to making landfall along the central Gulf coast Wednesday.
After making landfall, Zeta, along with a cold front, will combine to bring rain to metro Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta
Scattered rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday in metro Atlanta. Rain could be heavy at times with at least three inches of rain possible.
The rain is expected to move out of metro Atlanta by Friday, just in time for a dry Halloween.
Flash Flood Watch
A flash flood watch has already been issued for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Zeta.
The watch -- which means flash flooding is possible -- includes all of metro Atlanta.
Our latest models show at least 3 inches of rain possible Wednesday and Thursday, although those amounts are subject to change.
As of Monday, Atlanta is almost 20 inches above average on rain for the year.
Active season
We have seen 27 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season, which is just one storm shy of tying the record of 28 named storms from 2005.
Of the 27 named storms, 10 storms have become hurricanes with four major hurricanes in a season that has been above average.
The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
