A flash flood watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta through 7 p.m. Friday.
What does it mean?
A flash flood watch mean that flash flooding is possible, but not actually happening yet.
If a warning is issued for your area, it means that flooding is actually happening or expected soon. Flood and flash flood warnings will be possible Thursday night through Friday night.
(MORE: Floods vs. flash floods)
Warnings
There are currently no flood warnings in effect for metro Atlanta.
Rainfall
Scattered showers will continue in Atlanta Thursday, with heavier rain moving in Thursday night through Friday ahead of a cold front.
A total of 1-3 inches of rain will be possible through Friday night, which could create flooding after recent rain in the area.
We're currently at the end of a wet weather pattern in Atlanta, which helped to make 2018 the second-wettest year on record in the city.
Any severe weather?
Severe thunderstorms are not expected in metro Atlanta.
