Showers and storms will continue to move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta throughout the day Saturday.
Alerts
A flash flood watch has been issued for all of metro Atlanta until 8 p.m. Sunday.
A flash flood watch means that heavy rain could occur in short periods of time that could lead to quick and dangerous flooding, with little notice.
A watch means that flash flooding is possible, but not actually occurring. If a flash flood warning is issued for your area, avoid driving, as that means that flooding is actually occurring or expected soon.
Severe weather
Mostly rain and lightning is expected throughout the day Saturday.
There is a low risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm south of Atlanta, but the overall risk is lower than Friday.
If a severe thunderstorm develops, strong winds will be the primary threat.
Rain continues beyond the weekend
A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system will continue to feed rain into the southeast U.S. and north Georgia for the next several days.
Once this low moves through north Georgia, we'll see drier conditions, however, that's not expected to happen until the middle of next week.
