ATLANTA (CBS46) — Very heavy rain is in the forecast throughout this week across Metro Atlanta. We'll see torrential downpours through early Friday morning as rains move north to Clayton County.
Rain is expected to taper off and become spotty showers in the afternoon as temperatures increase into the 70s.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from early Tuesday morning until early Thursday morning. Two-inches to six-inches of rain are possible in the watch area. Flash flooding is possible, especially in urban areas, where storm drains may be blocked by leaves.
- High Temperature: 70°
- Normal High: 78°
- Chance of Rain: 100%
What you need to know
Tuesday morning will be a washout, with widespread heavy rain for the morning rush-hour commute. Plan on giving yourself extra time for the morning drive.
Thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain continue off and on through the rest of the work week. Two to six-inches of rain remains likely, with some areas seeing that much rain in a short period of time. The rain chances Taper off early Friday morning.
