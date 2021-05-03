ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Widespread thunderstorms are expected in North Georgia Tuesday.
Tuesday:
Scattered storms will once again move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta Tuesday. Most storms will produce heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
Flash Flood Watch
Most areas in North Georgia picked up 1" to 3" of rain Monday. Some areas saw more than 3" with the heaviest downpours. Additional heavy rain Tuesday could cause flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for North Georgia through early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
It's possible that you'll see rain early Wednesday morning as the weather system moves out of north Georgia.
It'll be dry by noon Wednesday through the rest of the week.
