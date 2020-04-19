Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is in Storm Mode as heavy rain and storms pounded North Georgia and have moved on, leaving us in flash flood watch for the remainder of Monday morning. The strongest storms were over South Georgia, where conditions are the most unstable. 

Rain Totals

Some areas could see more than 4 inches of rain.

North Georgia's biggest threat is possible flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along I-20 and South for the possibility of flash flooding. The Flash Flood watch ends Monday morning.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Due to the prolific rainfall we saw last weekend, soils are saturated and rivers and creeks are close to capacity. The highest rainfall amounts are expected in the southern tier of our area. 

