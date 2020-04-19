Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is in Storm Mode as heavy rain and storms pounded North Georgia and have moved on, leaving us in flash flood watch for the remainder of Monday morning. The strongest storms were over South Georgia, where conditions are the most unstable.
North Georgia's biggest threat is possible flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas along I-20 and South for the possibility of flash flooding. The Flash Flood watch ends Monday morning.
Due to the prolific rainfall we saw last weekend, soils are saturated and rivers and creeks are close to capacity. The highest rainfall amounts are expected in the southern tier of our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.