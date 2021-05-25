The heat continues the rest of the work-week, with highs near 90 through Friday. Changes arrive this weekend, as cooler temperatures move in behind our next cold front.
Wednesday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and hot! Highs near 90.
High Temperature: 90°
Normal high Temperature: 83°
Chance of rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
A cold front arrives Friday and brings us spotty thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, especially north of Atlanta. Much milder & gorgeous weather moves in for Memorial Day Weekend.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.