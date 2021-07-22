Thursday Forecast:
Patchy dense fog in the morning gives way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with only a few t-showers. It will be hot with highs near 90.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
What you need to know
Drier conditions continue through the weekend. It looks mostly dry Friday and Sunday, with isolated storms Saturday afternoon. Lots of sunshine is expected over the next several days with highs around 90 each afternoon and heat indices in the mid 90s by this weekend.
