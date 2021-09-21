Tuesday Forecast
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Isolated showers with a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. Mild with temps in the 70s through the day.
- High Temperature: 79°
- Normal High: 83°
- Chance of Rain: 40%
What you need to know:
Fall arrives tomorrow at 3:20pm!
A cold front moves through tomorrow and brings with it a line of showers and a few t-storms moves through the morning to early afternoon. Skies clear tomorrow evening and cool, dry air moves in!
Gorgeous fall-like weather will dominate through the weekend! The coolest mornings are expected Thursday and Friday, in the upper 40s to low 50s.
7 Day Forecast
