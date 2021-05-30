The long weekend ends with slightly warmer weather on Memorial Day. The warm-up continues into the midweek, with an increasing risk of showers late in the work week.
Monday's summary
- High temperature: 82°
- Normal high: 84°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Warm weather returns on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be warm on Wednesday with a low risk of a late-day shower or storm - especially in northwest Georgia.
The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases on Thursday and Friday. Look for highs in the mid 80s with the best chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon. More of the same is ahead for next weekend.
