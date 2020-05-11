Tonight will remain chilly, but much warmer temperatures move in by the end of the week.
MONDAY Night Forecast
Chilly and dry. Light Winds. Clear skies.
- Low temperature: 47°
- Normal Low: 59°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Expect a very chilly start on Tuesday morning. It will be in the 30s in the mountains and low-mid 40s near the Atlanta Metro area.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will warm to the low 70s with light winds.
The warm-up continues on Wednesday as it reaches the mid to upper 70s. Look for more dry weather and highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. It may get to 90 this weekend! The weather pattern looks very warm early next week, too.
