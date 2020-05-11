Tonight will remain chilly, but much warmer temperatures move in by the end of the week.

MONDAY Night Forecast

Chilly and dry. Light Winds. Clear skies.

  • Low temperature: 47°
  • Normal Low: 59°
  • Chance of rain: 0% 
Monday Night's Low Temperatures

What you need to know

Expect a very chilly start on Tuesday morning. It will be in the 30s in the mountains and low-mid 40s near the Atlanta Metro area.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will warm to the low 70s with light winds.

Tuesday Afternoon Hour By Hour

The warm-up continues on Wednesday as it reaches the mid to upper 70s. Look for more dry weather and highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday. It may get to 90 this weekend! The weather pattern looks very warm early next week, too. 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.