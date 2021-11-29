The workweek will start with chilly sunshine on Monday, but there is a big warm-up on the way!
Monday Forecast:
Sunny, but chilly. Temps in the 30s early in the day, and only in the low 50s during the afternoon. Breezy.
- High temperature: 53°
- Normal high: 60°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will be cold again on Tuesday morning with temps in the mid 30s at sunrise. There is a big warm-up coming, and it starts on Tuesday afternoon. Look for highs in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Temps climb to 70 by Thursday, and near-record highs in the low 70s are expected Friday. There is a low risk of showers by late in the day on Friday.
A few showers are possible on Saturday, but it looks mainly dry with temps in the 60s. Expect it to turn cooler on Sunday. The next major rain system doesn't arrive until early next week!
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.