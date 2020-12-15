TODAY:
A cloudy morning gives way to clearing skies through the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the low 40s, but a breeze picks up through the afternoon with wind chills below freezing. Bundle up!
- High Temperature: 42°
- Normal High: 53°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know
A gradual warm-up is in store as we head towards the weekend.
The next chance of rain arrives Saturday night/Sunday.
