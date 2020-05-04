Skies clear tonight and temperatures plummet into the low 40s. The mountains will dip into the 30s. The breeze will continue overnight, adding the the chill factor.
Thursday Forecast
Sunny and cool with temperatures in the 50s and 60s through the day. It will be breezy through the day.
- High temperature: 69°
- Normal high: 78°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know:
Temperatures remain well below-average over the next few days. Scattered rain is likely Friday afternoon and evening. Plan on cold nights in the 40s over the weekend.
The Mother's Day weekend looks dry and relatively cool. It will not get out of the 60s on Saturday. Mother's Day will be sunny and mild in the afternoon, with highs in the low 70s after a chilly start.
