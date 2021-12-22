It will be a COLD night in north Georgia with the temperature falling into the mid 20s to low 30s under clear skies with a diminishing wind. 

Thursday Forecast

Sunny skies. Milder in the afternoon following a very cold start to the day. It will not be as cold Thursday night. 

  • High temperature: 59°
  • Normal high: 55°
  • Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know 

The much anticipated warm-up for Christmas is still on in north Georgia. Look for temps to reach the 60s on Friday and it will be in the 50s on Christmas Eve. 

After a cloudy start on Christmas, the sun should break through and the temperature will soar to near 70 in the afternoon. Warm weather stays around into next week with gradually increasing shower chances. 

