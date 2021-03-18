Friday is the last day of winter! Spring arrives tomorrow at 5:37AM. Plan on cool conditions through the weekend.
Friday Forecast:
A mix of sun and clouds gives way to cloudy skies with brief light showers in the afternoon.
- High: 58°
- Normal high: 66°
- Rain chance: 20% PM
What you need to know
It will stay dry through the weekend, but with cooler temperatures. Morning lows drop into the 30s with afternoon highs in the 50s and low 60s.
More content
7 Day Forecast
