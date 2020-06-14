Relatively cool weather is in the forecast for the first half of this week. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s. We'll see isolated storms Tuesday Afternoon with a slight chance of rain through Friday.
Monday Night's Forecast
Rain ending. Partly cloudy and cool.
- Low temperature: 60°
- Normal low: 69°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
A slow-moving storm system will influence the weather in north Georgia for most of this week. It stays quite cool for mid-June on Tuesday/Wednesday with a lower risk of storms and highs in the 70s.
There is a 30% chance of pop-up storms on Wednesday and Thursday as it gets a bit warmer, but not exactly hot for this time of the year. The shower/storm threat decreases as we head into the Father's Day weekend. It will also heat up with the temperature not far from 90 this weekend.
