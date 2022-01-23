Tonight will be clear and cold! Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. No rain tonight, and the dry weather continues tomorrow and through the rest of the work-week!
Monday's weather:
Mostly sunny and chilly!
- High - 56°
- Normal high - 54°
- Chance of rain - 0%
What You Need to Know
It will be a quiet week! Although we have a system moving through Tuesday, it will only bring an increase in clouds. Any rain will stay to our south, mainly over middle & south Georgia.
Although we won't see any rain, we will see cooler temperatures! Lows drop back down to the 20s Tuesday night, with highs only reaching the upper 40s and near 50 through Friday.
Another big drop in temperatures arrives this weekend! Saturday will be especially cold, with lows in the low 20s and highs barely reaching the 40s.
7 Day Forecast
