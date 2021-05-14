The gorgeous weather continues! We'll have lots of sunshine with warmer temperatures though the weekend.
Tonight, temperatures will be milder, as lows drop to the low/mid 50s.
Saturday Forecast:
A cool morning. Mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon.
High: 77°
Normal High: 81°
Rain Chance: 0%
What You Need to Know:
Temperatures will remain warm through next week, with highs in the 80s starting Sunday. We'll stay mostly dry all week, with only isolated showers in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, most of us will stay rain-free with highs in the 80s.
