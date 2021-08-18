We get a dry day today but it will be short-lived with storms returning tomorrow.
Wednesday Forecast:
Mostly sunny and warmer. An isolated afternoon shower or storm.
- High temperature: 88°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Rain chances will be very low Wednesday, but widely scattered storms move through Thursday. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday we will see spotty storms but Sunday looks mostly dry.
