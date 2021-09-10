A cold front has left behind GORGEOUS and cool conditions to start your Friday. You're waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Friday Forecast:
It will feel great outside with low humidity, sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s.
- High Temperature: 82°
- Normal High: 85°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
The cooler nights will continue through the weekend! We'll see lows in the low 60s through at least the weekend. The normal lows this time of year is 68.
Not only will it be cooler at night, but it will also stay dry. No rain in the forecast until at least the middle of next week.
