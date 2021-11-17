Another nice (and milder) night tonight. Skies will be clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow we'll have another warm afternoon, before a cold front brings changes to the forecast.
Thursday forecast
Starting off with plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds during the day. A stray afternoon shower possible.
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 63°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Tomorrow will be our last warm day, before a cold front moves through late Thursday. This front will squeeze out a few showers Thursday afternoon, but rainfall totals will be light.
Behind the front, cooler temperatures move in. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s both Friday and Saturday. A stronger cold front moves through Monday. This second front will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this season! Lows are expected to drop below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.