Another nice (and milder) night tonight. Skies will be clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow we'll have another warm afternoon, before a cold front brings changes to the forecast.

Thursday forecast

Starting off with plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds during the day. A stray afternoon shower possible.

  • High temperature: 73°
  • Normal high: 63°
  • Chance of rain: 20%
Rain Chances Thursday

What you need to know

Tomorrow will be our last warm day, before a cold front moves through late Thursday. This front will squeeze out a few showers Thursday afternoon, but rainfall totals will be light. 

Thursday afternoon showers

Behind the front, cooler temperatures move in. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s both Friday and Saturday. A stronger cold front moves through Monday. This second front will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this season! Lows are expected to drop below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning. 

Much Colder Next Week

7 Day Forecast

