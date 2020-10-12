We'll see increasing clouds tonight as a cold front approaches. The front will squeeze out a few showers, mainly NE of I-85.
Tonight:
- Low Temperature: 61°
- Normal Low: 55°
- Rain chance: 20%
What you need to know:
The weather this week will be much better than the weather we saw this past weekend. We'll see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures through Thursday.
Lows will drop back into the 50's starting Wednesday morning, with even colder weather this weekend with lows in the 40's starting Saturday.
7 Day forecast
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.