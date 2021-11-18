Thursday forecast
Starting off with plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds during the day. A stray afternoon shower is likely. Mostly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 74°
- Normal high: 63°
- Chance of rain: 20%
What you need to know
Tonight will be cold, with temperatures plummeting into the mid 30s. Friday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and seasonal temps in the low 60s.
Clouds gradually increase through the weekend, which looks dry and cool with highs in the 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.
A stronger cold front moves through Monday. This front will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this season! It will be windy and frigid Monday, and highs top out in the 40s Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
