A string of nice, mild days ahead, with increasing rain chances this weekend.
Wednesday Forecast
Mostly sunny & mild with highs in the low 80s.
- High temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 88°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
A few showers are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning. Otherwise it will be dry and mild through the end of the workweek.
Pop-up afternoon storms return this weekend, especially on Sunday.
