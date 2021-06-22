A string of nice, mild days ahead, with increasing rain chances this weekend.

Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday

Mostly sunny & mild with highs in the low 80s.

  • High temperature: 83°
  • Normal High: 88°
  • Chance of rain: 0%

What you need to know

A few showers are possible Thursday, mainly in the morning. Otherwise it will be dry and mild through the end of the workweek.

Weekend Planner

Pop-up afternoon storms return this weekend, especially on Sunday.

