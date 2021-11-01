Monday Forecast
Sunny and milder in the afternoon following a chilly start to the day.
- High Temperature: 69°
- Normal High: 69°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It looks sunniest on Monday and Tuesday, with more clouds arriving on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70, and lows will be in the 40s - just about normal for early November.
A cold rain arrives Thursday and with it comes cooler temps for the end of the workweek and into next weekend. The temperature may struggle to get into the mid 50s Friday and Saturday, and lows are likely to dip into the 30s for the first time this season.
Don't forget, we fall back Sunday morning. We gain an hour of sleep, but the sun will set at 5:40pm.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.