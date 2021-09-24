This amazing stretch of weather continues for days to come. Expect comfortably cool nights and mild to war days into next week.
Saturday forecast
A cool start with a few clouds around in the morning. More sunshine in the afternoon with temps bouncing back into the mid to upper 70s. Clear and cool Saturday night.
- High Temperature: 78°
- Normal High: 82°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
Incredibly nice weather continues through the weekend into next week. Expect sunny skies and highs near 80 on Sunday. It will be in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday. The low temperature will be in the 50s to near 60.
The next chance for rain is late next workweek and it is not a very high likelihood of steady rain. There is just a 20% chance of a few showers on Thursday and Friday. There's a better chance it will stay dry into next weekend.
7 Day Forecast
