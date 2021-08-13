Although most of us will stay dry, An isolated shower or storm is possible tonight. Lows will drop to the low 70s by Saturday morning.
Saturday Forecast:
Hot and Humid. Mostly sunny to Partly cloudy with only a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.
- High temperature: 91°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Rain chances increase Sunday as Tropical Depression Fred approaches. Some of the outer rain bands from Fred could impact middle Georgia as early as Sunday.
Out biggest impact from Fred will be in the form of heavy tropical rain...mainly late Monday through Tuesday. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Tuesday as Fred moves through Alabama.
Tropical Update:
Tropical Depression Fred is tracking north of Cuba and is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm before moving west of the Florida Keys Saturday morning. The storm is expected to stay west of the Florida Gulf Coast, before making landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday morning. Computer Models are coming into better agreement and it is more likely that Fred will impact North Georgia Monday Night and especially Tuesday of next week.
Changes to the storms movement, strength, and speed will determine exactly how much of an impact the storm will have on North Georgia. As of now, it looks like we could see very heavy rain (up to 4" of rain), and a few spin up tornadoes Monday night and Tuesday.
