We'll see isolated rain chances tonight as lows drop to the low 70s. Rain chances go up starting tomorrow, with scattered rain in the forecast all week.
Monday Forecast:
Partly cloudy. Hot. A Few afternoon showers and storms.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
We'll see scattered rain and storms all week. It will also be hot. Highs will be near 90 all week. The heat index Tuesday-Saturday will be in the upper 90s.
Tropical Update:
We are watching two areas for possible development in the Atlantic. One tropical wave could become a tropical depression later this week. That storm has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next five days. The storm will approach The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday. The second area we are watching is just behind it. This one could slowly develop this week, and has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next five days.
