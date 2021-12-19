Sunday's Forecast
Chance of showers until 11 am, mainly south/east of Atlanta, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Temps in the 50s. Clouds return at night, with a few light showers possible mainly in the mountains.
- High temperature: 62° (at midnight, with 50s during the day)
- Normal high: 56°
- Chance of rain: 20% early
What you need to know
Expect a cool day on Monday with some clouds moving in and temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. It's a close call with a storm system moving through south Georgia on Tuesday. Rain is possible, especially south of Atlanta. It will be another cool day with temps in the 50s if the rain stays away, and possibly in the 40s if it rains.
There is a warm-up ahead for the end of the week and Christmas. Look for temps to bounce back to the 60s Thursday through Saturday with mainly dry skies likely.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.