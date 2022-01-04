Clouds will increase tonight with mostly cloudy skies overnight. That will keep temperatures a little more comfortable. Tonight, lows will be almost 10 degrees warmer (compared to last night) with lows dropping to the upper 30s.
Wednesday Forecast
Partly Cloudy. Milder afternoon.
- High: 56°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What to Expect This Week:
Our next weather system arrives Thursday. We will see scattered showers in Metro Atlanta with a chance of seeing a wintry mix and snow in the North Georgia Mountains. At this time, any accumulations are expected to be light.
Behind this system, we'll see another cold blast! Lows drop to the 20s Thursday night with strong gusty winds! Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens across much of North Georgia.
7 Day Forecast
