Thursday Forecast
A very cold morning, with a nice warm- up through the day. Sunny with light winds and highs in the upper 50s.
- High temperature: 58°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
The much anticipated warm-up for Christmas is still on in north Georgia. Look for temps to reach the 60s on Friday and it will be in the 50s on Christmas Eve.
After a cloudy start on Christmas, the sun should break through and the temperature will soar to near 70 in the afternoon. Very warm weather stays around into next week with a string of 70 degree days and gradually increasing shower chances.
