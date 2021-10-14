Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the mid/low 60s. We could see areas of patchy fog Friday morning.
FRIDAY'S FORECAST:
Sunny and warm. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above normal. No Rain.
- High Temperature: 84°
- Normal High: 75°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What you need to know
It will stay warm and dry until Saturday, when our next cold front arrives. A few showers move through Saturday morning, with clearing in the afternoon. Rain will be light, with only a trace of rain expected.
This front will usher in much cooler air. Temperatures will drop to the 40s Sunday morning.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.