February will begin with a string of mild days, before a rainy pattern takes over through the end of the week.
Tuesday Forecast:
Sunny, breezy and gorgeous. A mild afternoon.
- High: 63°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain/snow: 0%
What You Need to Know
Wednesday will feature more clouds and an easterly breeze. The temperature will stay in the 50s east of Atlanta, and it will reach 60 in west Georgia. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but most of the day looks dry.
Look for mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Once again, passing showers are possible during the day but there will likely not be steady rain before sunset. It will be a warm day with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs likely hitting 70.
Heavy rain moves through Thursday night into early Friday. Colder weather arrives on Friday and stays through the weekend. Saturday looks dry, but another quick-moving system brings more rain through on Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
