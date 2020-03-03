The heaviest rain for today has already moved through North Georgia this morning. This afternoon, we could see additional showers/storms as a cold front moves through the state. Some of the storms could be strong, especially south of I-20 and over Middle Georgia. Although we will get a break from the rain most of the afternoon/evening, more rain moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Combined rainfall totals of 2-5" rain is likely in north GA through late Thursday.
Tuesday Forecast
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible from approximately 8-9 am until 12-1 pm. There is a lower risk of thunderstorms/rain after 2 pm, and the sun may peek through late this afternoon.
- Normal high: 61°
- High: 70°
- Chance of rain: 40%
What you need to know:
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday PM through midday Thursday. Another 1-2" rain may fall in that time frame, and river, stream and creek flooding is likely. Rain ends late Thursday and sunshine returns on Friday. It will stay dry with nice weather through the weekend.
More weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.