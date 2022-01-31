A relatively cool January ends with a mainly clear and cold night. Look for lows mainly in the 30s on Tuesday. The first day of February will be bright and seasonable.
Tuesday Forecast:
Sunshine followed by a few late-day clouds. A bit warmer than normal.
- High: 60°
- Normal high: 55°
- Chance of rain/snow: 0%
What You Need to Know
Wednesday will feature more clouds and an easterly breeze. The temperature will stay in the 50s east of Atlanta, and it will reach 60 in west Georgia. It's a close call between cool mid 50s and near 60 in Atlanta. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday, but most of the day looks dry.
Look for mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Once again, passing showers are possible during the day but there will likely not be steady rain before sunset. If the sun breaks through, the temperature may spike to 70. Even without much sun, it will be well into the 60s.
Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday. The rain will likely be steady, with an inch of rain possible around metro Atlanta. Colder weather arrives on Friday and stays through the weekend. There is a low risk of precipitation on Sunday.
7 Day Forecast
