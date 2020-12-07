We have one more cold night ahead before a big warm-up brings above normal temps into north Georgia starting on Wednesday. The warmer weather lasts into the weekend, but some rain comes into play as well.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
A clear and cold start near or below freezing. Tons of sun and warmer in the afternoon. Highs not far from 60!
- High Temperature: 59°
- Normal High: 55°
- Rain chance: 0%
What you need to know:
Warm weather continues on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 60s - 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year! There will be a nice dose of sunshine both days, and it will be seasonably cool at night.
Mild weather lasts into the weekend with rain chances increasing. A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening. There is an increasing chance of a storm bringing steadier rain Sunday into Monday. The timing is still somewhat uncertain, but right now it looks like Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
