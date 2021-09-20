A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for part of the Atlanta Metro area and all of west Georgia until 8pm tonight. 2+" rain is possible in some area through the day today.

Flash Flood Watch

Monday Forecast

Rainy and mild. Temperatures hover in the low to mid 70s through the day.

Today's Planner
  • High Temperature: 76°
  • Normal High: 83°
  • Chance of Rain: 100%

What you need to know:

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain will not be nearly as widespread as today.

Fall arrives Wednesday afternoon and it will be followed by a cold front that brings cooler, dry and much less humid weather for the end of the week. Expect mornings in the low 50s Thursday through Saturday!

Morning Temps

Tropics 

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are in the open Atlantic Ocean and will pose no threat to land in the next several days. 

7 Day Forecast

