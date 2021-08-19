Thursday Forecast:
Widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times. Isolated flash flooding is possible, along with strong storms with frequent lightning and gusty winds.
- High temperature: 89°
- Normal High: 89°
- Chance of rain: 80%
What you need to know
Widely scattered storms continue through Saturday. The rain chances finally decrease Sunday. It will be very humid over the next 7 days, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.
