Thursday Forecast:

Widespread thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The rain will be heavy at times. Isolated flash flooding is possible, along with strong storms with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Forecast Radar 5PM
  • High temperature: 89°
  • Normal High: 89°
  • Chance of rain: 80% 

What you need to know

Widely scattered storms continue through Saturday. The rain chances finally decrease Sunday. It will be very humid over the next 7 days, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon.

Heat Index Each Day

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.