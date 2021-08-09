We hit 90 for the first time in a week on Monday. A few afternoon t-showers Monday give way to widespread storms through the rest of the work week.
Monday Forecast:
Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few afternoon showers and storms.
- High temperature: 90°
- Normal High: 90°
- Chance of rain: 30%
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The typical Georgia summer pattern takes over, and we'll see scattered rain and storms each afternoon. It will also be humid. Highs will be near 90 all week. The heat index Tuesday-Saturday will be in the mid-upper 90s.
Tropical Update:
We are watching two areas for possible development in the Atlantic. One tropical wave has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next few days as it moves across the Caribbean.. The storm will approach The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday. The second area we are watching is just behind it, which has a much lower (20%) chance of strengthening.
