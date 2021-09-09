Thursday Forecast:
Skies clear quickly through the morning leaving lots of sunshine in the afternoon. It will feel great outside with low humidity, a nice breeze, and highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be the coolest night since May! Morning lows drop into the mid to upper 50s across Metro.
- High Temperature: 83°
- Normal High: 86°
- Chance of Rain: 0%
What You Need To Know
We have a spectacular stretch of weather ahead for this weekend and early next week. Humidity will be very low on Thursday and Friday, and it will stay pretty comfortable this weekend, even as it warms into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Dry weather continues into next week.
Tropics
Tropical Depression Mindy formed Wednesday afternoon in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The minimal storm will move back into the Atlantic Ocean today, with no local impact.
